Barr has been a Trump stooge

As a retired attorney, I can tell you there was no sweeter taste than justice done and no worse feeling than justice denied because of special interest. Socrates said, “Nothing is to be preferred to justice,” and Bobby Kennedy said lawyers must “uphold the fundamental principles of justice from which the law cannot depart.”

So 18 months after Robert Mueller’s Russian collusion and obstruction of justice investigations began, President Donald Trump nominated William Barr as attorney general. Barr proved he was a political hack by soliciting the job by submitting a memo to Justice Department officials opining that Mueller’s obstruction investigation was “fatally flawed.”

Then, Barr, refusing initially to release Mueller’s report, issued a four-page summary of it, testified before Congress and conducted a press conference, all during which he exercised a power he did not have in finding no case of obstruction of justice and misrepresenting Mueller’s findings (i.e., insufficient evidence of obstruction of justice and no evidence of collusion between Russia and Trump campaign officials).

This is the danger in an administration when it fills its Cabinet with partisan political hacks who serve the interest of the president and not the best interests of the country.