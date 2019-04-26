Police ID vehicle type in deadly hit-and-run

Metro Police

Metro Police have identified the type of car involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash earlier this month that killed a woman crossing an east valley road with her grandchild.

Investigators are looking for a 2011 to 2013 white Toyota Corolla S that likely has front-end damage, police said today. They released grainy images of the car.

The incident happened about 11:30 p.m. on April 3 near Charleston and Nellis boulevards, police said.

Jacqueline Dillon, 48, and her grandchild, 7, were crossing Charleston when the car, which was headed east, struck the woman, police said. The child made it safely across the street and was not hurt, police said.

The car did not stop, and investigators have not identified the driver, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro at 702-828-4060. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.