Senators will cling to Trump

The April 21 editorial, “Pushback against Trump is good for the GOP as well as the country,” is overly optimistic about the Republican-controlled Senate suddenly growing an anti-Trump spine and pushing back against the president’s policies and personnel picks.

With the 2020 election cycle in full swing, politicians running for re-election don’t grow spines, they shed them.

The GOP must defend 22 of the 34 Senate seats being contested in 2020, with most in states that are pro-Trump. If the senators go too far in their criticism of the president, they may doom their own chances for re-election. And, we know the three rules of politics: first, get elected; second, get re-elected; third, don’t forget the first two rules.