Maya Cinemas offers scholarships for CCSD seniors

Maya Cinemas in North Las Vegas is offering scholarships to local high school seniors in Clark County schools who live in North Las Vegas for the first time.

The scholarships, which range from $500 to $1,000 per student, are funded by the theater’s parent company, Maya Cinemas North America. Students have until May 7 to apply.

The company is looking for seniors with a minimum GPA of 2.0, with demonstrated financial need and who are actively involved in volunteerism, service work, mentorship and/or leadership activities.

Maya Cinemas hopes to offer scholarships to approximately 20 graduating CCSD seniors who are going on to higher education, said Lynnelle Sanchez, VP of Development and Corporate Affairs at the company. The company is accepting donations for the scholarship fund, and will match any donations up to $10,000.

Having opened in North Las Vegas this January, Maya Cinemas anticipates that the scholarship fund will grow in the years to come, Sanchez said, describing it as one of many ways that the company is committed to education.

“Our CEO is huge on education and advocacy and we do other things to advocate for education, like backpack giveaways or other school events,” she said.

To apply for the scholarship, students must submit a completed personal information form, two letters of recommendations, an official high school transcript, a financial aid application and a personal essay about their community involvement. Students do not need a Social Security number to apply.

Applications can be found at high school guidance offices, at Maya Cinemas North Las Vegas or online at mayacinemas.com. Applicants can drop off completed applications and supplementary materials at Maya Cinemas in North Las Vegas, or can send them to [email protected] with the subject line, “MEF NLV-Last name, First name.”

Winners will be notified by May 10.