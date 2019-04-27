Teachers union and supporters to lawmakers: Fund CCSD schools now

Miranda Alam/Special to the Sun

More than a thousand educators, parents and students from the Clark County School District attended a rally today outside the Lloyd D. George U.S. Court House in downtown with hopes of pressuring Nevada’s elected officials to increase school funding.

Donning red shirts and holding signs that read, “Fund Our Schools Now,” attendees called on Nevada legislators to deliver on promised teacher raises, reduce class sizes district-wide and increase resources overall prior to the end of the legislative session in June.

Organized by the Clark County Education Association, the rally included speeches from teachers, administrators, students, parents and elected officials, all of whom touched on why CCSD, one of the fastest-growing and the fifth largest school district in the country, needs more funding. In 2018, Nevada ranked 47th in the nation for per-pupil funding for public education.

Some speakers took aim at Gov. Steve Sisolak’s proposed budget for 2019-2021, which will allocate an estimated $55 to $70 million to CCSD based on the state’s current funding formula. Speakers also drew attention to class sizes at CCSD, among the largest in the nation, and the need to hire and retain more teachers and staff.

Speeches stopped short of calling for a strike if CCSD doesn’t receive funding increases previously promised by Sisolak, but some attendees held pro-strike signs.

Nicole Beer, a founding member of the advocacy group Parents and Educators of Clark County, is a teacher and parent who spoke about the pressure facing CCSD staff, including low pay, little support from the district and insufficient school supplies and materials.

“Let today mark the end of an era of treating public education like a problem that we can’t solve,” Beer said.

Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV) and State Assemblyman Chris Edwards (R-Las Vegas) each gave remarks in support of raises for teachers and class size reductions. Lee drew attention to public education bills she has sponsored in Congress and criticized Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos for proposed cuts to federal funding for public schools.

“Let’s do this grand experiment in this country and actually fully fund public education,” Lee said. “So listen, no more excuses. We are here and we are speaking up and I want to hear it: Fund our schools now.”

Student speakers included Mykel Broady from Sierra Vista High School and Veronica Martinez from Rancho High School. Both described the toll that underfunding has taken on Clark County schools, ranging from inadequate seating in overflowing classrooms to outdated, sparse textbooks to overworked teachers.

“It’s so disrespectful to have to share a textbook with two students and have to argue about who’s taking it home,” Martinez said.

John Anzalone, the Sierra Vista principal, expressed hope that lawmakers in the state will recognize the importance of funding education for the next generation.

“I stand with you today not only as a high school principal, but as a fellow teacher, a father of three CCSD students and a proud product of your work in CCSD,” Anzalone told teachers.

Keenan Korth, communications director for the Clark County Education Association, said after the rally that he was pleased with the turnout and hopes that lawmakers will pay attention to the demands of the CCEA.

“We think the folks that were there today are leaving energized and that they’re ready to win this funding fight,” Korth said.