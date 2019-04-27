Trump must face consequences

Every time President Donald Trump appears to have reached the limits of evil, he surpasses them. Obvious examples are his obstruction of justice during the Russia investigation, his racist policies and his constant, vicious lies. Now he and the members of his corrupt administration are defying Congress’ subpoenas.

Congress is a co-equal branch of government. Yet Trump treats it as if it is inferior. The longer Trump remains in office, the more he desecrates the presidency and destroys our faith in government.

Congress, do your job. Conduct public hearings to expose Trump’s tyranny. Then impeach him even if the gutless Senate will not convict him. At least, there will be some consequences for his wrongdoing.