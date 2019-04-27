We can take care of one another

In America, one of the richest countries in the world, health care should be free for everyone. Medical students should receive free education. Pharmaceutical companies should be under government control.

We should redirect much of the money that is spent on foreign aid to medical care for our citizens. Foreign aid should only be given when necessary for our safety and security. We should scale back on being the world’s policemen, and use the money saved for medical care.

We should increase taxes on the excessive salaries of many entertainers, executives and professional athletes.

The fact that our national debt exceeds $22 trillion, and still we don’t have free medical care, is an indication that we need to re-evaluate our priorities.

There is no question that this great nation could provide free medical care for everyone if our government leaders would be courageous and set a goal of making it happen.