Steps must be taken to narrow the nation’s income gap

A new study on income inequality should increase the sense of urgency among state lawmakers to increase the minimum wage, reduce college costs, maintain affordable housing and take other steps aimed at putting lower- and middle-income Nevadans on more solid financial ground.

The study, from the Guinn Center for Public Priorities and Brookings Mountain West, shows that the income gap has widened significantly over the past 10 years even as unemployment dropped sharply and the overall economy improved.

The culprits: wage stagnation and increases in the cost of food, housing, transportation and other essentials.

The findings are troubling. The researchers noted, for instance, that even though the poverty rate had dipped to 14.2 percent, down slightly from its recession-era peak of 15.9 percent, it was still well above the pre-recession level. In 10 years, the unfortunate ranks of Nevadans in poverty grew by 140,000. More concerning yet, the poverty rate is disproportionately high among Latinos and blacks — 16.4 percent and 24.6 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, wealth continues to shift to the upper tier. The top 10 percent of residents income-wise now control 55 percent of the wealth, the study reported.

Clearly, something needs to be done — or, rather, several things. The report lists such priority items as increasing the minimum wage, expanding child care support, establishing paid sick leave and other policies to support workers and their families, expanding access to health care, increasing college affordability and providing programs that strengthen retirement security.

In Carson City, lawmakers are already working initiatives in several of these areas, which would help narrow the income gap and give those at the lower end of the economic ladder a pathway upward.

A key proposal would walk up the minimum wage over the next four years to $12 per hour for jobs that do not provide benefits and $11 for those that do. Yet others would require employers to offer paid sick leave and reduce the cost of certain prescription drugs.

But there’s more to do, and we encourage lawmakers to read the report and use it as a roadmap. The report is available here.