Air quality concerns not limited to gas guzzlers on Las Vegas’ roads

Las Vegas residents have learned from experience to brace themselves when air quality reports come out.

The valley invariably rates poorly, which was once again the case last week when the American Lung Association issued its annual “State of the Air” report. Although Las Vegas has made strides, it still ranks as the 13th-worst city in the U.S. for air pollution.

The city can clearly use all the help it can get in improving its air quality, which is why local leaders should consider joining others that are banning gasoline-powered leaf blowers and other types of motorized lawn and garden equipment.

The engines in such equipment may be small, but they’re heavyweights in terms of contributing to pollution. That’s because they burn a mixture of oil and fuel, as much as one-third of which escapes from the combustion chamber as an unburned aerosol.

That type of engine is known as a two-stroke. Your car’s engine is a four-stroke, which releases far fewer emissions.

In fact, one oft-cited comparison test by the automotive site edmunds.com showed that a leaf blower emitted more pollutants than a 6,200-pound Ford F-150 Raptor pickup.

“The hydrocarbon emissions from a half-hour of yard work with the two-stroke leaf blower are about the same as a 3,900-mile drive from Texas to Alaska in a Raptor,” the site’s engineering editor wrote. “As ridiculous as it may sound, it is more ‘green’ to ditch your yard equipment and find a way to blow leaves using a Raptor.”

The Environmental Protection Agency concluded in 2015 that two-stroke lawn equipment was an “important source” of pollutants and that communities “should create policies and programs to protect the public from (the equipment’s) air pollutants and promote nonpolluting alternatives.”

No argument here, especially in a community where there’s a lot of room for improvement in our air quality.

The list of cities that have banned or restricted leaf blowers is large and growing. Washington, D.C., recently adopted a ban, as have municipalities in California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and elsewhere — more than 100 cities in all. There’s a statewide ban in Hawaii, and governments in Asia and other global regions have also passed legislation against two-stroke engines, which also power many scooters and other small vehicles.

Proponents of those measures cite not only emissions but the excessive noise of the equipment.

In most cases, the ordinances and laws are aimed at phasing out two-stroke engines and boosting the proliferation of equipment powered by four-strokes and electric motors.

It would be well worthwhile to explore similar public policy here.

No doubt, it would cause headaches among lawn care providers, who would either have to swap out their equipment or probably hire additional staff to do more work by hand.

But this isn’t something that would have to happen overnight. A multiyear phase-out would be perfectly fine. Perhaps there could even be a sales tax rebate offered for purchases of new equipment.

Ozone levels are no laughing matter here. There were 35 days last year when ground-level ozone pollution exceeded EPA safety standards, which was the most since 2012. High ozone levels can trigger respiratory problems and other health issues.

Southern Nevada has made strides in air quality over the past three decades, including with dust containment efforts managed by the Air Quality Management Department. The valley also has been aided by improvements in vehicle emissions.

But with Las Vegas growing, and with more people meaning more cars on the roads, we should do all we can to keep air pollution in check.

A new approach to leaf blowers would be a breath of fresh air.