Payback is not sound policy

In the April 24 letter “Let migrants find sanctuary,” the author endorsed President Donald Trump’s ludicrous idea to send migrants to sanctuary cities in California as payback for California Gov. Gavin Newsom and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi supporting of immigrant rights. The writer argues that these Democrats’ hypocrisy was beyond belief for not welcoming with open arms these “huddled masses” seeking justice and democracy.

But Trump, a tried and true nationalist and white supremacist, did not conceive of this notion for the betterment of migrants from Mexico and South America.

Trump was advised by his own people that it would be illegal to ship the migrants to sanctuary cities and that to do so would subject the U.S. to significant liabilities.

There is nothing hypocritical about the Democrats’ position and it is Trump who wishes to use the migrants as pawns for political payback, just like he used federal workers and the government shutdown for his yet-to-be-built border wall.