Police: Classes canceled at Catholic school over ‘potential threat’

A person was taken into custody after classes at St. Viator Catholic School were canceled this morning because of a “potential threat,” according to Metro Police.

Police did not release any information about the nature of the threat.

School officials sent a text message to parents saying that early this morning they received "a voice message that was threatening in nature." They contacted police and "out of an abundance of caution," felt it necessary to cancel school today, the message said.

Detectives took one person into custody “related to this incident,” police said. Officers were not looking for anyone else, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released later, police said.

No children are in the school building, which is located in the 4200 block of Eastern Avenue, near Flamingo Road, police said.