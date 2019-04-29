Three Golden Knights named to Team Canada for World Championship

The end of the Vegas season will not mean the end of hockey this summer for three Golden Knights.

Forwards Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Shea Theodore were named to the Team Canada roster for the IIHF World Championship. The tournament takes place May 10 to 26 in Bratislava and Kosice, Slovakia.

Stone played for Team Canada in 2016, securing 10 points in 10 games to help Canada win gold. Marchessault and Theodore have never played in the World Championship.

Rosters have not been released for other countries, which could see more Golden Knights. William Karlsson could get an invite to Team Sweden, and Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny and Nate Schmidt could get calls from Team USA. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare has been a staple for Team France in the past.

This is the first time Vegas has sent players to the tournament. The Golden Knights were still in the playoffs during last year’s World Championship.

Sweden has won the last two years, with Canada winning the two years before that. The United States has not won since 1960, when the Olympics counted as the World Championship. Excluding that, the United States’ only victory came in 1933.

Russia has the most gold medals of all time with 27, followed by Canada with 26.