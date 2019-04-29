Trump’s brief honest moment

The Republican Party was all-in to impeach President Bill Clinton for his misbehavior in office, but they give a pass to President Donald Trump for all the evidence of obstruction of justice presented in the Mueller report.

Trump is a deceitful man of a despotic nature, known to have mocked the concepts of liberty. When such a man has ridden a wave of popularity and taken every chance to demean the office and run roughshod over the nation and news cycle with inane tweets while fawning over his enablers, it may be surmised that he showed some qualms of conscience as written in the Mueller report: “ I’m (expletive deleted.)”