With limited CCSD resources, some students learning English are left behind

Seventh-grade students learning English as a second language at Von Tobel Middle School are lucky if they are placed in Francisco Sermeno’s math class.

He’s one of two bilingual math teachers at the public school just east of North Las Vegas, where 32.4 percent of students are considered English-language learners.

A former ELL student who attended Clark County schools, Sermeno understands the challenges facing students who are new to the country, even at a majority-Latino school like Von Tobel. Thanks to his Spanish-speaking skills, he is able to give math instructions in both English and Spanish every day, embracing the increasingly popular teaching approach of bilingual education.

“The best way to reach ELL students is to speak in a language they understand,” Sermeno said. “There are ways you can engage a student without being fluent in their classroom, but it’s just so much harder.”

Although Von Tobel has a sizable ELL population — generally defined as non-native English speakers who have yet to pass an English proficiency exam known as WIDA — it only has funding to hire ELL specialists for English language arts classes. The specialists instruct such learners with the most limited English skills in that subject area, leaving these students mostly on their own in other subjects, including math.

“People think because math is math, it doesn’t matter which language you come from,” Sermeno said. “It’s 100 percent not true.”

Recently, a student who was brand-new to the United States transferred to Sermeno’s class because he couldn’t understand the all-English math instruction from his previous teacher, Sermeno said. The teacher had paired the new student with a bilingual student to translate for him, but eventually, the student came to Sermeno asking to switch classes.

“At the end of the day, my coworker would grade his stuff and I would instruct him,” Sermeno said. “That’s a good success story. But how often do we have those success stories?”

Von Tobel is one of 38 Zoom Schools in the Clark County School District, all of which receive extra funding from the state for teaching tools and to hire a limited number of ELL specialists. But Sermeno says it’s still not enough to serve these students and noted that the vast majority of CCSD schools have even fewer ELL resources.

CCSD has the second-highest ELL population in the country with close to 80,000 students — or about 24 percent of the student body — most of whom are native Spanish speakers. In recent years, the district has made efforts to address the specific needs of this growing population, having implemented an ELL master plan in 2016.

The master plan focuses on getting educators to integrate language instruction and content simultaneously into lesson plans for all subjects, and on making ELL education more consistent across the district, said Ignacio Ruiz, assistant superintendent for the ELL division of CCSD. He says feedback from teachers on the plan has been largely positive.

And yet, graduation rates for students with limited English proficiency remain below-average. Between 2017 and 2018, the graduation rate for this group dropped by nearly 6.6 percent; only 76.86 percent of students with limited English skills graduated in 2018 compared with the district-wide graduation rate of 85.22 percent.

Jose Solorio, a former Clark County School Board member, said the reason for this achievement gap is simple: There isn’t enough money flowing into the district to serve high-needs populations like ELLs.

CCSD still relies on a 50-year-old funding formula that some say is outdated, whereby school funding is largely determined on a per-pupil basis. Critics of this funding formula, including Superintendent Jesus Jara, say it ignores the fact that high-needs students, such as ELLs or students on individualized education plans (IEPs), cost more to educate.

“If we’re serious about helping all students do well and become productive students and productive workers and have a better city overall, we need to invest,” Solorio said.

The state of ELL

Under the ELL master plan, schools are divided into three cohorts: Cohort A consists of schools where roughly 35 percent or more of students are ELLs, Cohort B is schools with approximately 10-35 percent ELLs, and Cohort C is schools with an ELL population below 10 percent of the student body, Ruiz said.

Depending on which cohort they are in, teachers receive different degrees of professional development about best practices for educating an ELL student. The focus is to shift teachers’ mindsets when it comes to ELLs and multicultural students, recognizing the assets of these students’ diverse experiences and language skills.

“So it’s that mentality, that additive approach, that asset orientation — we need to ensure that we’re leveraging our students’ assets,” Ruiz said.

Within the cohort framework are Zoom schools like Von Tobel, which get extra funding specifically for ELLs, and Victory schools, historically underperforming and low-income schools that also get extra money from the state.

Some Victory schools, like Valley High School in central Las Vegas, have allocated many of those funds specifically for ELL resources and bilingual education. One of the most linguistically diverse schools in the district, Valley serves students who speak Spanish, French, Swahili, Arabic, Filipino and other languages, and has one of the highest refugee populations in the district. Approximately 30 percent of students there are ELLs.

“The concept that we do is that we’re all language teachers at Valley High School,” said Ramona Esparza, the school’s principal. “No one is an ELL teacher. We all teach language and literacy.”

Extra funding from Victory has been key to translating that mindset into reality, as the school has been able to hire certified ELL tutors and provide specialized “sheltered” classrooms for students who are new to the country. Once students are proficient enough to leave the sheltered classrooms, they move to transitional ones: “traditional” classes taught by traditional teachers that can be supplemented with ELL tutors, Esparza said.

The entire ELL system at Valley is largely overseen by Bradley Evans, the ELL facilitator and instructional coach at the school.

“My role is to help manage ELL student placement, [and] to understand WIDA scores to determine if kiddos are making progress toward learning English,” Evans said.

The district previously had ELL instructional coaches at every school, but the position was eliminated at most schools years ago. Valley has kept its ELL facilitator thanks to its Victory funds, Evans said.

Eldorado High School Principal Dave Wilson, a 28-year veteran of the district, recalls a time when all schools had CCSD-funded ELL specialists like Evans.

“Then, the budget cuts started to kick in,” Wilson said.

Eldorado is a Cohort B school, with an ELL population of 24.54 percent and a much larger Latino population. But because it isn’t a Victory or Zoom school, Eldorado gets next to no financial resources t to serve ELLs, Wilson said.

“A couple times a year, they bring in teams to look at what instruction looks like in the classrooms. Then you debrief,” Wilson said. “But from the district, that’s the total level of support.”

On his own accord, Wilson has made it a priority to hire bilingual teachers — there’s at least two in each subject area at Eldorado. But with no available CCSD funds to offer these teachers extra compensation for their bilingual skills, it’s not uncommon for them to burn out, Wilson said.

Eldorado is also fortunate in that it has an ELL specialist who Wilson hired through a federal school improvement grant. She works with teachers to enhance their instruction for ELL students, monitors ELL students’ progress and communicates with their families.

“I can tell you the only way we’ve been successful is to have somebody on site who’s an advocate for the kids,” Wilson said of the position.

But the grant is set to expire after the 2020-2021 school year, meaning the position could be eliminated.

Despite few resources, ELL students find success

Although graduation rates are low for ELLs and thousands of students lack extra support, there are plenty of success stories.

For Sermeno, who spoke very little English when he entered kindergarten more than 25 years ago, attending a school with other Latino students who translated for him helped him learn both instructional content and English. This is a common strategy for non-bilingual teachers at Von Tobel, he said, but he recognizes that the onus to educate ELL students shouldn’t be placed on other students.

“At what point is the kid doing the job for you? That’s a lot of pressure on the student who already has a lot of pressure on himself,” Sermeno said.

Another former ELL student, Eldorado junior Angel Herrera, recalls that when he entered kindergarten approximately 10 years ago knowing no English, it was patient teachers who helped him learn. He learned best when teachers devoted one-on-one time with him to help him master the language — something that isn’t always feasible in a district where class sizes can exceed 40 students.

Nonetheless, Herrera credits that specialized attention, as well as homework help he received from his Spanish-only-speaking parents and assistance from fellow Latino peers, for his current success. He plans to attend college, having just scored a 34 on the ACT and a perfect 36 on the reading section.

“That shows growth,” Herrera said.

For one former ELL student and Valley High School graduate, Jose (whose name has been changed), specialized classes at Valley with other newcomer students like himself were what helped him learn the language and grow accustomed to American education.

Evans emphasized that without Victory money — which funds his position and other ELL specialists at Valley, as well as language-learning tools and dictionaries — Jose might not have gone on to graduate and attend Nevada State College.

“The resources aren’t enough, but without Victory, we could not do any of the things we do that is making us successful,” Evans said.

While CCSD is implementing low-cost or no-cost measures to help ELL students, such as allowing these students extra time to graduate and encouraging teachers to embrace multicultural and bilingual instruction, there is only so much the district can do with the funding it has, Jara said.

“It’s not because there’s not a will. It’s because there’s not the extra resources,” he said. “We’re still educating them in a formula that’s outdated.”