Analysis: Jonah Antonio adds much-needed shooting to UNLV roster

It speaks volumes that the first commitment T.J. Otzelberger received as UNLV’s head coach came from Jonah Antonio. Otzelberger’s offensive system is predicated on stretching the defense with outside shooting, and that’s precisely why the coach identified Antonio as a key priority on the recruiting trail.

Antonio is a native of Australia who played his freshman campaign at Mount St. Mary’s before heading to junior college for a year. At South Plains CC he emerged as one of the top shooting prospects on the juco circuit, as he attempted 7.0 3-pointers per game and made 40.9 percent of them.

That accuracy would have made him UNLV’s top shooter last year, as Joel Ntambwe led the Rebels by making 38.6 percent of his 3’s. Otzelberger has identified that the roster needs a serious upgrade in the shooting department in order to run his offense, and Antonio appears to be positioned to play a big role in upgrading the Rebels’ 3-point attack.

In watching three of Antonio’s games from last season, his usage at South Plains was very much that of a 3-point specialist. His No. 1 job was to spread the floor and force the defense to respect him. Antonio often spent entire possessions parked in either corner, drawing a potential help defender away from the paint. And if defenders wandered away from him for just a split-second, Antonio made them pay.

Antonio’s spot-up ability is top tier. He can catch and shoot in the time it takes most players to catch, and when his feet are set he connects at an extremely high rate:

In the games I watched, Antonio hit on 8-of-15 shots from beyond the arc in catch-and-shoot situations. That makes him a lethal threat that the defense has to account for on every possession.

The rest of Antonio’s offensive arsenal isn’t as deadly as his catch-and-shoot game. The jumpers he attempted while on the move — either running off screens or when creating off the dribble — were not nearly as accurate. When forced to rush his already-quick mechanics or shoot off-balance, he didn’t make at a high percentage.

And while Antonio was a capable passer in half-court situations, generally making routine entry passes and swing passes, he piled up turnovers when he tried more advanced passes or attempted to create off the dribble.

In short, he was not as effective when forced out of his comfort zone as a rhythm shooter:

The good news is that Antonio seems to understand his role, and he doesn’t press the issue too often. He sticks to what he does best: shooting 3-pointers. While he attempted 7.0 per game from long distance, he only had 2.2 attempts per game from inside the arc.

Antonio is not a creator on offense, and he’s not good when forced to put the ball on the floor. But he is a fine finisher who can score in bunches from the 3-point line. That’s a valuable offensive weapon to add to an Otzelberger offense.

Defensively, Antonio holds himself in high regard, and he plays with attitude on that end of the floor.

In the games I watched, he was engaged defensively and played with physicality on the perimeter. He doesn’t possess great agility or footspeed, but he has wiry strength and he was at his best when he was able to leverage his stronger frame against opposing ball-handlers.

When Antonio is shading an opponent toward help defense, he is quick enough to cut off angles and funnel them in the direction he chooses. His most effective maneuver is to get his chest into the opposing ball-handler and wall him off, which may or may not work against better Division-I athletes.

And while it’s not much of a technique thing, Antonio is simply active on defense. It’s probably his best attribute. At South Plains, he banged into screeners with abandon, closed out hard on shooters and generally played with great energy:

Antonio mostly ran into trouble when left to defend in space. He can get by as a team defender, but in 1-on-1 situations he had trouble moving his feet quickly enough to stay in front of opponents. Without help defense behind him, Antonio was vulnerable and ball-handlers were able to routinely turn the corner on him and get downhill toward the rim. And while closing out hard on shooters is a good trait, Antonio isn’t quick enough to recover when opponents pump-fake him:

Antonio’s defensive weaknesses also show up in transition. That’s when opposing offenses tend to have a lot of space to work with, and Antonio was often turned around and left flailing when he was the only man back on defense.

That’s not a fatal flaw — not many defenders would look good in those situations — but Otzelberger’s teams tend to play fast, and there will be a lot of transition possessions in UNLV games next year. Antonio will be targeted in the open court.

Antonio attempts to make up for his natural weaknesses by playing really hard. He gave near-max effort on just about every possession in the three games I watched — sprinting the floor, tipping rebounds, scrambling to cover on defense, etc. There weren’t many plays where Antonio was just standing there; he always seems to be doing something:

It’s an interesting skill set, and one that should make Antonio a popular player at UNLV. He’ll hit a lot of 3-pointers, and because of his crazy effort level on the defensive end, fans will give him a little slack when he gets beaten off the dribble. But because Antonio is a solid team defender, he should be able to hack it in the right scheme. As long as all five Rebels are on the same page, he won’t be a major liability.

Defense isn’t why he’s here, however. Antonio was recruited to UNLV to make it rain; he’ll have a green light to launch as many 3’s as he wants, and if he connects with the same kind of accuracy he displayed at South Plains, the Rebels will have their most dangerous shooter in years.

Mike Grimala can be reached at 702-948-7844 or [email protected]. Follow Mike on Twitter at twitter.com/mikegrimala.