Former Nevada lawmaker accused of threatening police officers

Sam Morris / Las Vegas Sun

Authorities say a former Nevada assemblyman has been arrested for allegedly threatening Las Vegas police officers.

Steven Brooks appeared in court Tuesday on charges of assault on a protected person by a prisoner, intimidating a public official and disorderly conduct.

He remains jailed on a $8,000 bond.

It was unclear Wednesday if Brooks has a lawyer yet.

Metro Police say the 47-year-old Brooks was arrested Sunday after allegedly instigating a quarrel with two people at a grocery store.

Police say Brooks then threatened responding police officers and their families, saying he had a firearm.

In February 2013, Brooks was arrested for a domestic dispute with his estranged wife.

The Nevada Assembly voted to oust the embattled Democrat a month later, the first legislative expulsion in state history.