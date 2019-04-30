Las Vegas Sun

April 30, 2019

Currently: 78° — Complete forecast

Former Nevada lawmaker accused of threatening police officers

2013 Legislative Session - Day 3

Sam Morris / Las Vegas Sun

Assemblyman Steven Brooks makes his introduction during a meeting of the Health and Human Services Committee before departing for the remainder of the meeting on the third day of the 2013 legislative session Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2013 in Carson City.

Related news

Click to enlarge photo

courtesy of metro police

Steven Brooks is shown in an Aug. 5, 2014, Metro Police booking photo.

Authorities say a former Nevada assemblyman has been arrested for allegedly threatening Las Vegas police officers.

Steven Brooks appeared in court Tuesday on charges of assault on a protected person by a prisoner, intimidating a public official and disorderly conduct.

He remains jailed on a $8,000 bond.

It was unclear Wednesday if Brooks has a lawyer yet.

Metro Police say the 47-year-old Brooks was arrested Sunday after allegedly instigating a quarrel with two people at a grocery store.

Police say Brooks then threatened responding police officers and their families, saying he had a firearm.

In February 2013, Brooks was arrested for a domestic dispute with his estranged wife.

The Nevada Assembly voted to oust the embattled Democrat a month later, the first legislative expulsion in state history.