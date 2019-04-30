Rebel forward Tervell Beck enters transfer portal

Forward Tervell Beck could be leaving the UNLV basketball team.

The reserve forward, who averaged 4.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in 2018-19, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, team sources told the Sun.

The rising junior is the latest UNLV player to explore transferring during the transition to new coach T. J. Otzelberger.

Beck averaged 12.1 minutes per game last season over 18 contests.

The portal is the first step for players attempting to transfer. The names are viewed by coaches at other universities, who then can start the recruiting process. Some players pull their name out of the portal, such as UNLV guard Amauri Hardy or forward Nick Blair. Others, such as big man Shakur Juiston, are expected to transfer. Mbacke Diong and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua are also still in the portal.

Freshman Jonathan Joel Ntambwe is expected to become a professional, although he is also in the portal and could return to college.

