Suspect in California bomb plot was inspired by Las Vegas mass shooting

The intended massacre would be similar to the one on the Las Vegas Strip. Its bloodshed would weaken America, shock its conscience, and veer its society into turmoil — retribution for the “terror they gladly spread all over the world.”

At least that’s what Mark Domingo, an Army veteran who’d converted to Islam, fantasized about on social media days before he kicked into action a planned major attack in Southern California, according to federal authorities.

Domingo — who was demoted and discharged from the military for an undisclosed serious offense, according to the AP — was arrested Friday in South Beach, Calif., the FBI said. He’d been carrying explosives that were going to be used in a Sunday attack at a white nationalist rally.

Or so he thought. The supposed bomb-maker was an undercover agent, and a man who Domingo thought was his accomplice was an informant, the FBI said. The explosives were duds.

He was charged with providing material support to terrorists and held without bail.

The U.S. needed another Las Vegas “event,” Domingo wrote on March 3. Fifty-eight people died on Oct. 1, 2017, when a gunman sprayed bullets from a 32nd-floor perch into a country music festival. Hundreds more were injured. Final investigations yielded no motive.

But on March 14, when a gunman stormed mosques in New Zealand, slaying 50 worshippers, Domingo’s rhetoric began to morph into action, according to the FBI.

The day of the attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, when Domingo wrote about “retribution,” the informant reached out to him in a private message.

A relationship was established and Domingo quickly opened up about his alleged intentions, the FBI said.

The informant kept Domingo, whose diatribe was increasingly desperate, at bay and the authorities informed.

When Domingo spoke about bloodshed needed the day after the mosque attacks, the informant warned him about increased police patrols, the FBI said. And when Domingo went on about shooting multiple victims, the informant brought up using an improvised explosive device instead, stalling apparent killing compulsions.

A drive-by shooting; the killing of Jewish people; the slaying of cops in which he would shoot them then torch their cruiser; an attack at a military armory; a bomb on the freeway that could injure hundreds, Domingo continued to plot.

Military records show Domingo served about 16 months in the Army, including a four-month stint in Afghanistan in fall 2012, according to the AP. He left with a rank of private, the lowest possible grade.

An Army photo of Domingo in Afghanistan in November 2012 identified him as private first class, which is two steps above his discharge ranking, the AP reported. Domingo was given a general discharge, which is an administrative action a step below an honorable discharge, the official said.

At one point, Domingo said he thought about killing his neighbor, with whom he had a disagreement with over trash, the FBI said. He could make the slaying appear like a burglary, and it would be a “small” start that would test police response, according to the complaint.

The informant “repeatedly tried to calm” him down, the FBI said.

Eventually, the informant said he knew a bomb maker (the undercover agent), and they recruited him, the FBI said. The plan was set — the trio would bomb a rally that’d been planned at a park in Long Beach.

Domingo, who bought nails that he gave to the supposed bomb-maker, say they could blend in with counterprotesters to set the explosives, and if they’d survived, they could do other attacks.

So, the trio went to scope the park, and Domingo took the explosives to his vehicle, where he was arrested.

