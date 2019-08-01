CCSD says data breach has exposed student, staff information

Names and “in some instances” dates of birth of more than 550,000 former and current Clark County School District students were compromised in a data security incident.

The snafu occurred with a clinical assessment program — also known as AIMSweb — which was contracted by CCSD through the Pearson vendor, said the school district in a news release Thursday night.

AIMSweb1.0 is no longer in use, but the district still works with the vendor, the release said. Pearson’s other services weren’t affected by the security incident.

“The type of information involved in this incident was extremely limited,” said CCSD Chief Technology Officer Dan Wray in the release. “However, CCSD makes every effort to ensure the safety of private information online and we set high standards for our own data systems and those we contract with to conduct business.”

Aside from the roughly 559,487 students affected — who were enrolled in the district from 2008 to 2019 — a “much smaller” number of district employees were also at risk of being impacted, the release said.

Those employees’ first and last names, as well as their work locations, were exposed, the release said. “Any other identifying information was not revealed and was not compromised.”

Pearson is offering “access” to credit monitoring services for those who may have been affected, the district said. More information is available at ccsd.net.

“Some of the information was generated more than a decade ago and many of the students are no longer in our schools,” said Wray in the release. “However, we are working to be proactive and providing this information to the public out of an abundance of caution so that families and individuals are aware of the incident.”