Las Vegas neighborhood sees flooding after rainfall

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 | 12:16 p.m.
Storm waters flooded a Las Vegas neighborhood after the area saw more than 1 inch of rain Wednesday.
The Clark County Regional Flood Control District says water from the Upper Duck Creek Detention Basin drained to a natural wash and entered part of the Mountain's Edge neighborhood.
Flooding of up to 2 feet deep was reported in some spots of the southwestern Las Vegas neighborhood.
Flood control district officials were working to steer the drainage away from the neighborhood Thursday.