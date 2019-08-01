Man sought in Illinois fatal shooting arrested near Strip

U.S. Marshals Service

A man accused of fatally shooting a woman in the head over the weekend in a rural Illinois town was arrested Wednesday in the Las Vegas area, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Corey Cathey, 39, was taken into custody by a local-federal task force without incident near the Strip, officials said.

Cathey, who fled Grandview, Ill., after the Sunday slaying, was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a fugitive warrant, jail records show. He faces counts of murder and robbery in Illinois, authorities said.

Multiple witnesses identified Cathey as the suspect in the slaying of Miranda Goddard, 24, who was shot in the head from close range, authorities said.

Further details were not immediately available.