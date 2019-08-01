Police probe Las Vegas jail detainee death after ‘altercation’

Authorities in Las Vegas are investigating the death last month of a jail detainee several days after police say he had been in a physical altercation with another inmate.

The Clark County coroner says 25-year-old James Neske died at a hospital July 15.

Police say he was injured July 10 at the Clark County Detention Center.

Neske's cause of death is listed as pending, and the coroner didn't list a hometown.

Metro Officer Larry Hadfield said Thursday the 26-year-old man accused of fighting with Neske remains in jail pending results of the investigation.