Political games hurt our nation

Political pundits on both sides are saying that Robert Mueller’s testimony “didn’t move the needle” because he neither indicted nor exonerated President Donald Trump anymore clearly than stated in his 448-page report. Trump and his supporters claim victory, as predictably they would no matter what transpired. But let us ask: Victory over what?

Mueller didn’t draw indictment conclusions because he was prohibited from doing so. The copious, damning facts that he documented about Trump’s lieutenants collaborating with Russia to influence our election, and about Trump’s subsequent obstruction of the ensuing investigation, are reason enough to initiate impeachment hearings.

What is an appropriate response to the serious Russian attacks on our democracy and on the integrity of our self-governance? Republicans should stop playing partisan games and cooperate with Democrats to defend the rule of law and our electoral sovereignty.