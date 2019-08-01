USDA workers got backstabbed

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 | 2 a.m.
View more of the Sun's opinion section
Why would Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue close the labs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture? These employees are reputable people who did important work on climate change, energy and food supply.
Perdue's decision to relocate these federal employees without giving them or their union a voice in the matter was arbitrary, inept and unwise.
He upended the lives of faithful government servants, forcing them to move or be fired.