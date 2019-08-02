Consume media with caution

I have been reading newspapers for more than 70 years. What I like about the paper is that you can turn the page if you do not want to be programmed by the media madness we get on TV. My son graduated from UNLV with a degree in journalism and media studies. I read all of his textbooks. Psychology teaches that human beingsâ€™ ears perk up to negative news because of the kind of creatures we are.

The media have turned hard news into political entertainment, and Americans are addicted to it. If you go too far to the left or right, serious problems can occur.