Higher wages benefit us all

The July 24 letter “Higher wages raise costs” argued that raising the minimum wage leads to higher prices.

If this reasoning were correct, prices would not have increased in 11 years, since the national minimum wage has not gone up a penny in all that time. However, prices have gone up. My rent has increase by $200 a month in that time. Many food prices have doubled and tripled.

The reality is that rising prices eventually force the minimum wage up. This has always been true. I was born during the Great Depression and have followed the arguments against raising the minimum since the 1940s. The arguments are always the same and have always been wrong.

When the minimum wage is increased, spending increases by the same amount. The added volume compensates for the increase and prices tend to stabilize. More people are hired to cover the added business, thus moving more money through the economy. In spite of the warnings that businesses will go under, more businesses are created. More money goes into the Social Security fund, too.

Unlike tax cuts for the rich that often go into Swiss bank accounts or foreign investments, an increase in the minimum wage is a boon to everyone, including the rich.