Rider killed in single-motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist was killed early today when he crashed in a curve on Maryland Parkway around Huntridge Circle Park, hitting several cement barriers, according to Metro Police.

The wreck happened about 1:55 a.m. just north of Franklin Avenue, police said. The rider, a 28-year-old Las Vegas man, was headed north on Maryland Parkway when he failed to negotiate the curve, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name was not released pending notification of his family.

The crash remains under investigation. The death was the 65th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction this year.