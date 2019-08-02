Trump’s dangerous new appointee puts public lands at even higher risk

The fight to protect our public lands just got more intense, Nevada.

With the appointment of William Perry Pendley this week as the acting director of the Bureau of Land Management, the Trump administration all but rolled out a red carpet for commercial interests to take over the millions of acres of land overseen by the bureau.

Even among President Donald Trump’s many fox-in-the-henhouse picks for positions in his administration, Pendley stands out.

This is a right-wing crusader who for years has tried to reduce the size of federal lands to make way for drilling, fracking, clear-cutting, cattle grazing and any number of other environment-ravaging commercial activities. How extreme are Pendley’s views? Put it this way: After former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke shrank the size of the nation’s national monuments, prompting outcry from Nevada and other states involved, Pendley criticized him for not cutting them enough.

Pendley, an attorney, also represents an oil and gas drilling company in a suit against the government and once sought to reverse a National Forest Service ruling protecting grizzly bears.

He’s a writer who has accused the government and environmental organizations of “tyranny” and “waging war on the West.”

He’s also a defender of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, having authored a 2014 story in the National Review in which he relished the possibility that the standoff between Bundy and the federal government that year could lead to a new Sagebrush Rebellion.

Think about that. He lined up behind a rancher who damaged the environment by grazing cattle on it, then thumbed his nose at the law by refusing to pay grazing fees, then surrounded himself by anti-government militia thugs who staged a standoff that came perilously close to becoming a bloodbath.

And this man is now leading the BLM.

Needless to say, Nevada will need to watch his every move and be ready to push back with any legal means at our disposal when he puts our public lands at risk. That’s when, mind you, not if.

He’s expressed gushing support for the Trump administration’s rollbacks of environmental protections and the opening of land for energy exploration and other commercial purposes. A sample came this month, when Pendley tweeted that fracking was “an energy, economic, AND environmental miracle!”

Sure. Tell that to the Americans whose groundwater has been poisoned by fracking chemicals, or the people in and around Oklahoma who experience earthquakes on a regular basis due to oil and gas extraction.

Nevada’s political leaders and environmentalists have been on red alert throughout the Trump administration, and with good reason. Witness Zinke’s failed threats to significantly reduce the Basin and Range and Gold Butte national monuments, and the White House’s ongoing efforts to open up land near the Ruby Mountains to drilling.

Fortunately for Nevada, leadership is hawk-eyeing the administration and is working to protect the state. An example is a bill by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., to ban leasing in the Rubies.

So to elected leaders and environmental watchdogs, here’s a note of support along with a plea to not let up. With Pendley coming aboard, the threat level just went up a notch.