America can have health care

The 54th anniversary of Medicare affords an opportunity to evaluate the successes and shortcomings of America’s health care system.

I have worked in rural hospitals and clinics and see Medicare as the shining example of an equitable, humane method of providing clinic visits, medications and hospital services. Once people enter their mid-60s, they come to a clinic to address the neglected health problems they couldn’t afford before they qualified for Medicare.

By contrast, younger adults and families struggle and sacrifice to make rising insurance payments, cut back on medications they can’t afford or wait to address medical problems until they become emergencies. A “Medicare for All” system would allow families the good health needed to remain the backbone of our Social Security system.

Medicare for All would be especially beneficial to rural and other underserved communities. Many rural hospitals have closed in recent years, overburdened by administrative strains that eat up more than a quarter of their budgets. Medicare for All would cut administrative costs.

Instead of billing hundreds of insurers, hospitals would be guaranteed stable funding to meet community health needs.

The solution to our health care crisis has been here all along. Medicare, now 54 years old, is popular, efficient, and proven to improve seniors’ health.