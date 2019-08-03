Debates need more civility

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 | 2 a.m.
I am listening to David Axelrod analyze the Democratic primary debates, and he's talking about how to effectively interrupt your opponent.
How about some civility? How about turning off the microphones of everyone other than the speaker? How about turning off the microphone of the speaker when his or her time is up?
This is not pro wrestling. How about seeing the classy behavior that we certainly find missing from the Oval Office?