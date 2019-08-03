Man, 21, dies in North Las Vegas crash

A 21-year-old man died in a fiery crash early Saturday on a North Las Vegas roadway, according to city police.

The crash was reported about 12:05 a.m. on East Lake Mead Boulevard and Belmont Street, west of Pecos Road, North Las Vegas Police said.

First responders arrived to find that one of two of the vehicles involved in the wreck had caught fire, police said. Rescue efforts by officers and firefighters were futile and the victim died in his pickup truck.

An early investigation determined that the blue Chevrolet pickup was making a left turn onto southbound Belmont when a gray BMW 3-Series car smashed into the truck, police said. The driver of the truck, which immediately caught on fire, had failed to yield, police said.

Speed and impairment were not suspected, police said.