Marvin Coleman ready to step up as scholarship player for UNLV

Marvin Coleman came to UNLV last year as a non-scholarship player, but he quickly proved he wasn’t a typical walk-on.

The Foothill product got into two games in the season’s opening month, and by January he was seeing spot minutes as a defensive guard, even playing ahead of more heralded freshmen Trey Woodbury and Bryce Hamilton at times.

It was more than anyone could have reasonably expected from a walk-on, so it was a good thing Coleman never applied that particular label to himself.

“I’m a basketball player,” Coleman said. “I had other offers from other schools, so I didn’t look at it as a walk-on. I’m a basketball player, so if my number got called I’m ready to play at all times. Like any competitor I’d love to play more, but it’s a team sport. Whenever I was called I was happy to be able to play.”

Coleman appeared in 11 games, averaging 4.2 minutes. But he didn’t have long to bask in his accomplishments, as the coach who recruited him was fired shortly after the Rebels were eliminated from the Mountain West tournament.

Marvin Menzies brought Coleman in with the understanding that the 6-foot-2 point guard would have a chance to eventually earn a scholarship. Menzies’ dismissal brought that arrangement into question.

When T.J. Otzelberger was hired, the new coach did his homework on every player on the roster — including Coleman. Otzelberger was sufficiently impressed and worked to keep Coleman in scarlet and grey.

“It was about getting to know each other,” Coleman said. “Obviously he watched the practice film. He knew a little bit about my game, but I didn’t play too much in the games, so it was like a trust thing. When he offered me that scholarship, it was nice. It was a blessing, honestly.”

Though they’ve only been working together for a few months, Coleman feels as though he has a good read on his coach.

“One thing I know about him for sure is he’s big on trust. You do the right things, take care of business in the classroom, be on time for things, just little things like that are what matter to him. Do those things and he’ll reward you.”

Coleman also feels he understands what Otzelberger wants out of him on the court. In addition to the defensive chops that earned him playing time last year, he wants to dip into his offensive back of tricks.

“Coach plays an up-and-down game, run and gun,” Coleman said. “I’m a point guard, so I can get downhill, attack, get guys open shots, make plays for others. We have a lot of guards. We’re all interchangeable, so I feel I’ll fit in pretty well.”

With his new scholarship status, his tenure as a returning player and his bona fides as a Las Vegas native, Coleman is also in a position to provide a certain amount of leadership, despite being on the young side. Coleman and new teammate David Jenkins, a transfer from South Dakota State, recently sat courtside at the Doolittle Community Center to watch Rebels guard Amauri Hardy play in the Desert Reign Pro-City summer league.

It was an example of Coleman taking the initiative to help Jenkins acclimate to his new home as well as a show of support for Hardy.

“I’m here,” Coleman said. “I’m a Vegas local, so I know the ropes. I can show guys like David my city. On the court I can take on more of a leadership role, regardless of my class or my age. Last year we had Noah [Robotham], so it wasn’t my place to be that vocal leader. But it’s always good for the team to have a leader.”

