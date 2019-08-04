Public option hurts proposal

Vice President Joe Biden’s health care proposal seems to take two steps forward, one step back. It offers some reasonable fixes that would do what most Americans want: build upon what is working in the Affordable Care Act while fixing what isn’t. However, it also includes a public option, which seems to contradict any positive impact that these sounder policy recommendations would make.

It’s as if Biden is trying to find a happy medium between his stated goal of shoring up the ACA and other Democratic candidates’ more extreme proposals to his political left that are calling for “Medicare for All.” However, in trying to play both sides, his proposal seems stuck in a policy purgatory.

Some of Biden’s proposed solutions to strengthen the ACA could help expand health care coverage to more Americans, especially low-income households. However, the mere mention of a public option throws into question the validity of his proposal, as a public option could result in higher taxes and increased premiums for private plans while potentially weakening access to quality care.

I believe Biden is sincere in his wish to protect and strengthen the ACA. However, including a public option is not the way to do that.

The writer is founder of the Latin Chamber of Commerce.