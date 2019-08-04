Racist attacks a bridge too far

The coal miners of West Virginia have a job problem because their industry is dying. The steel workers are in the same boat. The automobile workers of the Midwest, with every problem faced by the American car industry, have suffered the same way.

These people are not racists. I presume that President Donald Trump thinks they are. These people make up a big part of his base, and he is currently simply race baiting.

Trump has recently attacked minority members of the House of Representatives, as well as the Rev. Al Sharpton, with clearly racist remarks.

Trump may soon wake up and find that a major part of his base has deserted him.