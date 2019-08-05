Allegiant gets naming rights for Raiders stadium in Las Vegas

The new football stadium that will be home to the Raiders and UNLV will be called Allegiant Stadium, officials said today. The announcement was made this morning at a topping-off ceremony to mark placement of the final beam on the stadium.

The Las Vegas-based airline company bought the naming rights for the stadium, which until now has simply been called the Las Vegas Stadium.

"We’re thrilled that our future home will be known as Allegiant Stadium," Raiders President Marc Badain said. "As the hometown airline, Allegiant is the perfect partner to showcase the incredible support we continue to receive from the Southern Nevada community."

The $1.88 billion stadium is planned to be ready for the 2020 NFL season. Allegiant will have its name showcased on the 1.75 million-square-foot domed stadium that will also host other world-class sports and entertainment events.

"This partnership is an incredibly exciting opportunity to join Las Vegas’ hometown airline with its new hometown NFL team," said Maury Gallagher, Allegiant chairman and chief executive officer.

The Raiders and Allegiant are also teaming up to reward customers and fans with unique in-game and season-long promotions, including the Allegiant Connection of the Game linking a lucky fan to their favorite Raiders player, and an opportunity to win Fan Traveler of the Year honors.

Today's ceremony was attended by Raiders personnel, including team owner Mark Davis, Allegiant executives, project managers, local politicians, dignitaries and construction workers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.