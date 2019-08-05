Most of us come from elsewhere

“Send her back! Send her back!” That was the chant heard recently at a political rally for President Donald Trump.

Of course, all four House members that chant was directed toward would have to be sent back to the United States, since three of them were born here and the fourth is a U.S. citizen. But it’s true that their families’ history would reveal origins from another part of the world.

So, with that in mind, I propose that DNA ancestry companies offer a one-time free test to all the people in our country, in order for them to make sure that when someone asks them to go back to where their families first came from, they would know where to go.

Unless they are Native Americans, they might want to have a bag packed, because this can happen to anyone at anytime.