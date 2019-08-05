NLV Police issue 170 tickets in distracted driving crackdown

Officers issued about 170 misdemeanor citations and 31 warnings during a crackdown targeting distracted drivers, according to North Las Vegas Police.

Officers made about 145 traffic stops while conducting saturation patrols July 22 to Sunday, police said. Among the citations handed out were 31 for distracted driving and 68 for speeding, police said.

Henderson Police, meanwhile, announced a similar event starting today and running through Aug. 16 focusing on pedestrian safety. Officers will target intersections with clearly marked crosswalks, police said.

Both events were funded by grants through the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety. Henderson Police received $183,360 for the extra patrols.