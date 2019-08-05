Nuclear waste too risky for us

Like many other residents who call Nevada home, my household relies on the tourist-based economy that has been successfully promoted and established in the Las Vegas Valley. Drawing in large crowds to this city for conventions, concerts, sporting events and festivals has been the lifeblood of this community and many of the businesses that encompass it.

The Department of Energy is trying to make Nevada the dumping ground for the nation’s nuclear waste. Any incident during transport or storage of this waste could spell economic disaster — grounded flights, restricted travel and canceled events that dissuade future investment in our city.

We have worked too hard to build our reputation as a safe, professional, international tourist destination, and we cannot allow that to be jeopardized by an industry that has no place in our community.