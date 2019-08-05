Las Vegas Sun

August 5, 2019

State approves NV Energy customer rate reductions

Exterior view of the NV Energy building Monday, Oct. 20, 2014, in Las Vegas.

RENO — Residential electricity customers in Northern Nevada could see their bills decrease by a little more than $2 a month under a rate reduction approved by state regulators.

NV Energy said Monday that in Southern Nevada, a typical single-family residential customer could save about 80 cents a month, or about half a percent.

The announcements came after the state Public Utilities Commission last week approved a $15.7 million rate decrease for Southern Nevada and a $21.9 million reduction for the north.

In the north, the savings of about $2.12 a month in an average residential customer monthly bill represents nearly 2.5%.

NV Energy says the rate cuts were made possible by increased efficiency and a reduction in the projected costs of providing renewable energy.