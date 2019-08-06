Fireworks not worth the harm

It’s high time that Nevada passes legislation making fireworks illegal to possess, distribute or ignite.

Every year, people set off illegal fireworks on July 4 and New Year’s Eve. How many fires do we have to have before we change this? How many calls to fire departments, police and emergency medical services do we have to have? How many people are going to be taken to a hospital to get sewn up for stupid fireworks? How many frightened animals jump through windows trying to escape the noise? Last, but certainly not least, are humans who suffer from PTSD and get anxious from the explosions.

It does no good to ban them in Clark County when people can drive to Nye County and purchase all the mortars, roman candles and fire crackers they want and take the chance of not getting stopped driving back to Clark County.

State legislators talk about common sense laws? Put this on the list.