Set politics aside on impeachment

The Mueller report — that pesky, inconvenient 448-page excoriation of Trump, his campaign, his transition and his presidency — came to life in the responses of its author to congressional questions last month.

The Russians interfered with our 2016 presidential election to benefit Trump. Trump was not exonerated. Trump’s campaign staff had questionable communications with Russians. Trump obstructed Mueller’s investigation. A decision on whether to charge Trump was not made because of Department of Justice policy. Trump can be criminally charged after he leaves office. Those are all reasons to conduct an impeachment inquiry.

That inquiry should be conducted, politics be damned. I challenge the House of Representatives to perform their Constitutional duty and set that process in motion. Trump’s high crimes and misdemeanors mandate that he be held to account whether or not a conviction can be achieved in the corrupt, obstructionist Senate.

Trump may survive that process but he cannot count on being re-elected, even though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has blocked eight pieces of legislation aimed at securing future elections from foreign interference.

And if he is not convicted by the Senate and is re-elected, at least those who have firm allegiance to the Constitution will have done their jobs.