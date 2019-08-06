Trump filled up the swamp

This sociopathic, lying president refilled the swamp with the most unethical, dishonest and self-centered Cabinet in history.

The Constitution, common laws and governmental norms mean nothing to them. One by one, they are getting whittled away, costing taxpayers boatloads of money and wasting Congressâ€™ time on expensive investigations.

How can this be accepted as the new normal? Fear for our children, who are smarter than this but being misled.