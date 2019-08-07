County OKs permit for Aviators fireworks

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

A popular postgame staple of America’s pastime has caused some commotion in neighborhoods surrounding the Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin.

The Clark County Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a permit for up to six fireworks shows a year after Las Vegas Aviators games, despite some neighbors grumbling about the festivities interrupting their peace and quiet.

“We need to retain the tranquility of our surroundings to ensure the quality of our residents’ health,” said Fred Hampton, a resident of the nearby Las Ventanas retirement community.

The applicant, Howard Hughes Corp., had originally sought permission for up to a dozen shows, but withdrew parts of its request. It has already had fireworks under a temporary permit.

The intent was always to have five or six 10-minute fireworks shows a year, said Stephanie Allen, a lobbyist who spoke on behalf of Howard Hughes.

“Historically the baseball games in Las Vegas had fireworks after the game,” she said. “Kids and family look forward to them. They’re exciting moments.”

Allen said Howard Hughes, which owns the team and the ballpark, has tried to be a good neighbor by reducing the noise level of the fireworks by using smaller shells and mailing notices to neighbors about upcoming fireworks shows.

Rebecca Wade, who lives near the ballpark, said the flyers don’t give residents adequate notice, as many of them get thrown away as junk mail.

Wade, a mother of three small children, said she can see the fireworks from her window, and they have woken up her children.

Commissioner Steve Kirk said he didn’t have a problem with the fireworks. “We’re talking about 60 minutes in one calendar year of fireworks. I totally and completely support it,” he said.