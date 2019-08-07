Enforcing the law is laudable

In response to the New York Times editorial “A wall won’t secure the border,” which was published July 30 in the Sun:

True, a wall won’t secure the border. It’s also true that this isn’t a crisis with humanity.

We’ve been nipping at illegal immigration for many decades. We pass laws only to ignore them. We create policy, then don’t implement it. Now, we’ve got a president who is making tangible efforts to curb illegal immigration. We should applaud his efforts to force immigrants to use our system the way our parents did: legally.

Imagine you and your family are in line at the grocery store with four families in front of you. There are also four families behind you and, like you, are patiently waiting their turn. A family approaches the end of the line and decides to go to the front of the line. They pass the other families, demanding special treatment. My American values say they need to return to the back of the line and wait their turn. There isn’t a crisis, just families trying to cheat and get to the front of the line. All the cheating families are slowing down the normal process.

Everyone knows the system, but there are always those who believe their needs are more important than others. The president’s critics trumpet this as a humanitarian crisis and blame him for enforcing the laws of our nation.

I may not like his personality but I like his efforts.