Henderson Police: Boy, 15, shot by officer responding to robbery

A suspect in a convenience store robbery who was shot by an officer Tuesday turned out to be an unarmed 15-year-old boy who was holding an undisclosed object and refused to stop running and show his hands, Henderson Police said.

During a news briefing today, Lt. Kirk Moore declined to say what the teen was holding.

The boy, whose name was not released, was shot in the arm and has since been released from a hospital, Moore said. He was being booked on counts of robbery and resisting arrest, he said.

Two clerks who had just been robbed called 911 and flagged down the officer shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Boulder Highway, Moore said.

The officer spotted the teen in the area and started chasing him, Moore said. The boy ignored commands to stop running and show his hands, Moore said. The officer fired when he saw something in the teen’s hands, Moore said.

The investigation is ongoing, and the officer’s name and body-worn camera footage will be released later, Moore said.

Police were quick to respond to the robbery call because they had beefed up patrols near convenience stores in response to a series of holdups in recent weeks, police said. Investigators, however, don’t believe the teen was involved in any other robberies, police said.