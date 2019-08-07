Police seek dashcam video in road rage shooting case

Homicide detectives continue to seek clues in a fatal shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident Monday night, Metro Police said.

The victim, whose name still has not been released, was in Las Vegas to celebrate his birthday, Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The victim was driving north about 7:35 p.m. on Interstate 15, near the Blue Diamond Road exit, when an older white van pulled alongside him and someone opened fire, police said.

A female passenger was uninjured, Spencer said. She reported that the van had been tailgating them before the shooting, police said.

Investigators are asking motorists who were traveling north on I-15, between Baker, Calif., and Russell Road in Las Vegas, from 6 to 7:40 p.m. Monday to share any dashcam video they recorded. It could contain valuable clues to help solve the crime, officials said.

Anyone with video to share or information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.