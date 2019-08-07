Police: Suspect in attempted burglary shot in west valley

A suspect in an attempted burglary was shot in the west valley this afternoon, according to Metro Police.

Three people were trying to break into a house in the 9300 block of Desert Inn Road, near Fort Apache Road, when the shooting occurred, police said. It wasn't clear who did the shooting.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center, police said. Information on their medical condition were not provided.

Police did not say if anyone else was in custody. The investigation was ongoing, police said.