Sun on the Strip Podcast: Allegiant Stadium, El Loco, the STRAT, O, Crack Shack and more

Courtesy Sun on the Strip August 7, 2019 Allegiant Stadium, Frank Marino in Legends in Concert, the STRAT, O, Crack Shack and more. On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke welcomes Las Vegas Sun managing editor Ray Brewer to talk about all this week’s Strip showbiz news: The new home of the NFL’s Raiders and the UNLV football team will be called Allegiant Stadium and it’s more than halfway finished.

The Circus Circus Adventuredome roller coaster El Loco is up and running after being closed in March.

The STRAT has unveiled a portion of its renovated casino floor.

The Venetian has unveiled its new pool deck.

Longtime Strip headliner Frank Marino is joining the cast of “Legends in Concert” in September at the Tropicana.

Cirque du Soleil’s “O” at Bellagio is shifting to seven nights a week in 2020.

Foreigner will open a new rock residency at the Venetian in the new year.

Carlos Santana has added new dates for the new year for his House of Blues show.

Sarah Jessica Parker is visiting the Strip this week at Bellagio and Aria.

Fried chicken restaurant Crack Shack opens on Sunday at Park MGM.

