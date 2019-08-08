Beat Trump, not each other

The Democratic presidential candidate debates July 30-31 were frustrating to watch. The supposed objective of the party is to defeat President Donald Trump. However, it appears that more damage is being demonstrated to voters by the candidates’ aggressiveness toward each other. Don’t they all get it?

At times, I wonder if Democrats even know how to win against the most racist and xenophobic president in our history. The debates, which included a dozen or more candidates who have no chance to be elected, have created an opportunity for Trump to claim that Democrats don’t have a common goal, have little respect for one another, and have wild ideas that are not viable.

I sense that those ineffective candidates are still in the race to promote themselves for other non-presidential elections. They may be more interested in gleaning, from donors, money that would enhance their future campaign treasure chests. Meanwhile they badger fellow Democrats who do have a chance to win. It’s time for the Democratic National Committee to eliminate the outliers before there is even more damage done to the party’s image.

The horror of another Trump term should be compelling enough for candidates to come together to defeat the president. If such a posture doesn’t happen soon, all could be lost, including our democracy.