Golden Knights hosting college hockey tournament in January

Jan. 4 will be an unofficial day of hockey in Las Vegas.

The Golden Knights announced a four-team college hockey tournament called the Fortress Invitational for the first week in January at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights will host the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues at 1 p.m. on Jan. 4, with the Fortress Invitational championship and consolation games to follow beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Ohio State University, Providence College, Army West Point and Cornell University will play in the tournament beginning Jan. 3, with Army facing Providence and Cornell taking on Ohio State. All but Army made the 2019 NCAA tournament.

The Golden Knights will be represented in the tournament, with Providence boasting sophomore and 2017 fifth-rounder Jack Dugan, and Ohio State featuring freshman and 2019 third-rounder Layton Ahac.

Television information will be announced at a later date.

Tickets start at $30 and go on sale Aug. 19. They will include a package for all three games on Jan. 4.

It is the third year in a row T-Mobile Arena has hosted a college hockey tournament. Arizona State won the Ice Vegas Invitational in 2018, and Western Michigan won the same tournament in 2019.